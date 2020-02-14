Deployment ban to Kuwait lifted

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Full labor deployment to Kuwait resumes.

This, after the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) announced on Friday that the ban on household service workers has been lifted.

The government earlier imposed the total deployment ban to Kuwait following the death of OFW Jeanelyn Villavende there.

Last week, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III announced the partial lifting of the deployment ban of Filipino workers to Kuwait with HSWs still being covered by the ban. The labor chief cited the recent signing of the harmonized standardized employment contract for HSW as reason for the partial lifting.

Bello said the standardized contract of employment will ensure the welfare and protection of OFWs in the gulf state.

The salient provisions of the standard employment contract include prohibition for employers to keep any of the worker’s personal identity documents such as passport, and the entitlement of a worker to own a phone and use it outside the working hours provided that she keeps the secrets and privacy of the household, and use such phone in a manner consistent with public morals.

Earlier, the labor chief imposed two conditions for the total lifting of the ban that of the consensus on the harmonized standardized employment contract plus justice for Villavende. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

comments