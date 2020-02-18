Gilas match vs Indonesia to push through on Sunday

By JONAS TERRADO

Gilas Pilipinas will play its only match of the upcoming 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers window after the world governing body ordered Indonesia to hold its two home matches despite the threat of the coronavirus disease.

A FIBA letter that surfaced online said that it “determined that there exist no exceptional circumstances warranting the postponement of the Games” despite the instruction of Indonesia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports to delay the aforementioned matches.

Indonesia is scheduled to host South Korea on Thursday and Gilas on Sunday at the Mahaka Stadium in the Northern Jakarta district of Kelapa Gading.

FIBA’s decision should leave no reason for Gilas to worry since the possibility of having no games until further notice may put preparation at a halt.

Gilas’ home game against Thailand which was supposed to be held this Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum was postponed due to preventive measures against the virus. There’s still no date as to when the game will push through.

But the team coached by Mark Dickel continues to hold daily practices despite earlier concerns of a delay.

“If it happens, it happens,” Dickel said after Monday’s practice at the Meralco Gym.

“But we’ve gotta keep going ahead like the game’s gonna push through.”

Gilas is in the final stage of its preparation for Sunday’s game, with Dickel and his coaching staff expected to name its 12-man roster in the coming days.

The team is scheduled to leave for Jakarta on Friday.

