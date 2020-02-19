BI arrests Chinese man who spat on Manila cop

Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents have arrested a Chinese national who was caught on camera spitting on a Manila policeman who apprehended him for a traffic violation.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said 50-year-old Zhou Zhiyi is now detained at the bureau’s detention facility in Bicutan, Taguig City following his arrest by BI agents at the Manila police district (MPD) headquarters on UN Avenue, Manila.

He was rearrested for violation of immigration laws after the court granted his bail petition for alleged resisting arrest and assaulting a traffic policeman.

“I immediately dispatched a team of operatives to effect his immediate arrest so he could also be charged for violating our immigration laws,” the BI chief said

According to BI intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr., Zhou will be charged for overstaying and being an undesirable alien.

The Chinese national reportedly arrived in the country as a tourist in November last year and was admitted for only 30 days.

Manahan said the Chinese man was already an overstaying alien at the time the incident happened on Feb. 6.

Police records showed Zhou refused to stop his car when he was apprehended by Manila’s traffic enforcers for violating the number coding scheme.

Video footages show his car running over several vehicles and motorcycles before he was finally caught by a policeman.

Zhou then spat on the police officer and subsequent search of his car allegedly yielded a sachet of shabu and other drug paraphernalia. (Jun Ramirez)

