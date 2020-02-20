Judoka on course for Olympic berth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nick Giongco and Kristel Satumbaga

The Philippine Judo Federation (PJF) is muscling and bruising its way to sending more than just a lone qualifier to the Tokyo Olympics, the governing body’s leadership said yesterday.

Aside from Kiyomi Watanabe, who is almost a cinch in securing a spot to Tokyo2020, PJF president Dave Carter said as much as three others are waiting on the wings of qualification.

The Cebu-born Watanabe, a four-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and 2018 Jakarta Asian Games silver medalist, is rated 27th in the world and only needs to stay active in the next four months to formalize her inclusion.

Carter said Watanabe is doing just and is currently in Dusseldorf, Germany, for a Grand Slam event followed by another GS event in Ekaterinburg in Russia in March and an appearance in the Asian championships in Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia

If Watanabe remains on course until the end of May, she will become a direct qualifier to Tokyo, said Carter.

Others in the hunt for Tokyo berths include the Nakano brothers Shugen and Keisei as well as Maria Takahashi, who can make it via the continental qualifiers.

Once Watanabe books a Tokyo slot, she will set up camp at Waseda University until the Olympics gets going on July 24 until Aug. 9.

SWIMMER GETS

SLOT TO PARAGAMES

Meanwhile, International Paralympic Committee has allocated one spot for the Philippine swimming team to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, national para swimming coach Tony Ong bared on Thursday.

In a radio interview, Ong said they nominated Rio ParaGames veteran Ernie Gawilan to once again represent the country in the quadrennial event having the most number of Olympic qualifying points among his teammates.

Ong added that they have already notified Philippine Paralympic Committee about their choice.

Gawilan, 28, gained points during the 2018 Asian Para Games and the 2019 World Para Championships in London.

However, Gawilan needs to compete in one more qualifier to re-classify his disability.

comments