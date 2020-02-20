Man who robbed, shot vendor in Manila arrested

The man who shot a “pares (braised beef stew)-mami (noodles)” vendor at the Baseco Compound in Port Area, Manila last Tuesday was arrested on Wednesday, less than a day after he committed the crime.

Police Major Rosalino Ibay, chief of the Manila Police District-Special Mayor’s Reaction Team, identified the suspect as Alexander Ogdamina, alias “Kalbo,” 36, jobless, resident of the area.

Elements of Station 5 of the Manila Police District nabbed the suspect at the Baseco Compound in Port Area at around 7:10 p.m.

Ogdamina shot the victim Samson Bautista, 41, on the neck after he refused to hand over his bag, closed circuit television (CCTV) footage showed.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, who went to the MPD following the suspect’s arrest, said Bautista is still at the Intensive Care Unit of the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo, Manila.

The victim’s kin, who were overcome with emotion upon seeing the suspect, hit him several times. They also stressed that they will be pressing charges against Ogdamina. (Minka Tiangco)

