San Miguel’s Romeo hurts right ankle during Alaska game

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

The San Miguel Beer management is holding its collective breath after prolific guard Terrence Romeo twisted his right ankle during Friday’s tune-up game against Alaska at the Upper Deck Sports Center in Ortigas.

Romeo got hurt after hitting a buzzer-beating jumper to end the second quarter of the game that saw the Beermen losing 81-79 to the Aces in the conclusion of the week-long PBA preseason tournament.

The Most Valuable Player of last season’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals backpedalled after the shot before stepping on a stretch machine located the right baseline, causing the injury.

Two SMB teammates had to carry Romeo off the floor and was given treatment by physical therapist Edward Bacason and strength and conditioning coach Gerald Tenorio.

“Pagkatapos ko tumira, natapakan ko yung parang bike na bakal,” said Romeo. “Pag-step ko, may tumunog. Sana tapilok lang talaga.”

Team manager Gee Abanilla said Romeo is scheduled to undergo X-ray to determine the severity of the injury, though the SMB guard was seen walking gingerly after the game.

SMB couldn’t afford to lose one of its main players, especially with June Mar Fajardo set to miss at least the whole duration of the PBA Philippine Cup due to a fractured right tibia.

Marcio Lassiter missed all three games of the pocket tournament after fracturing his nose in a tune-up against Rain or Shine last week.

Lassiter, however, is likely to play in SMB’s season-opening match against Magnolia on March 8 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum while wearing a mask.

comments