La Union beauty pageant set

By ROBERT REQUINTINA

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – All is set for the staging of Mutia Ti La Union 2020 on March 2, a prestigious beauty contest which will help drumbeat the vision of the province to be the heart of agri-tourism in Northern Luzon by 2025.

This year’s official candidates and their towns are: Vienalou Macayan (Bangar), Mary Joyce Salay (Burgos), Kimberly Entia (Naguilian), Carmela Joy Gil (Luna), Fe Ladyma Abacco (Rosario), Denisse Nichole Dacanay (Aringay), Cristine Jan Padua (Balaoan), Jissa Lubdo (Bagulin);

Shaira May Soria (Pugo), Jenny Butlig (Bacnotan), Sacha Tarryn Rejuso (San Gabriel), Victoria Tavas (Sto. Tomas), Irene Guzman (Santol), Kippum Yu (San Juan), Arvelyn Lurbin (Agoo), Gian Nadine Picar (Caba), Danielle Sanglay (San Fernando City), Jezreen Mae Fortes (Tubao), Amira Ramirez (Bauang), and Divina Marie Villanueva (Sudipen).

“All the 20 candidates will immerse themselves in their experience through their own agri-tourism advocacy campaign and document their experience through their own agri-tourism advocacy,” said Gov. Francisco Emmanuel “Pacoy” R. Ortega III in his welcome remarks, during a press presentation at the Diego Silang Hall, Provincial Capitol here.

Leading the pack of celebrities who will grace the pageant are former Miss Universe Catriona Gray, “Kapamilya” stars Dimples Romana, Marco Gumabao, Billy Crawford, and Robi Domingo; Miss Universe fourth runner-up Maria Venus Raj; and Filipino fashion designer Rocky Gathercole.

Bernard Yabut Maybituin, managing and artistic director and stage director of Lumina Events Management, which will stage the prestigious beauty contest, promised a fantastic show for pageant fans.

First documented in 1978, Mutia Ti La Union 2020 has always been a centerpiece in the celebrations of the La Union foundation anniversary.

On March 2, La Union – also hometown of the first Miss Universe from the Philippines Gloria Diaz – will mark its 170th foundation anniversary.

Ortega noted that pageants like Mutia Ti La Union remain to be a thrilling experience for the people of La Union.

“Punong-puno lagi ang venue kapag may beauty contest sa province.”

“This local pageant affords young women in the province the opportunity to demonstrate themselves as models of beauty and goodwill for the community,” said Ortega.

He added: “It is also a platform to speak of advocacies on women and youth empowerment, social awareness, environmental responsibility, tourism and cultural reawakening, health and lifestyle, among others.”

