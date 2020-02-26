Luisita, Canlubang tied for lead in PAL Senior Interclub

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BACOLOD CITY — Defending champion Luisita and rival Canlubang were tied for the lead after the first round of the 34th Philippine Airlines Senior Interclub golf team championships yesterday.

Both teams struggled on the putting surface with nobody breaking the 50-point barrier at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club course.

Eddie Bagtas led Luisita with 48 points, his round marred by four closing bogeys, including a botched tap-in in the final hole.

“I lost my temper,” conceded Bagtas who was backed by Jingy Tuason’s 46 and Demetrio Saclot’s 45.

An even-par card is worth 54 points under the Molave scoring system.

Luisita captain Jeric Hechanova was relieved of the outcome despite a bad day on the greens.

Canlubang had a chance to seize the lead in the final foursome, but Tommy Manotoc three-putted the ninth, their final hole to settle for 46 points.

“It was a bad putt,” rued Manotoc who rallied coming home after making the turn at 7-over par.

Abe Avena led Canlubang with 48 points while Damasus Wong added 45.

Not scoring for their respective teams were Zaldy Villa of Canlubang with 44 and Chino Raymundo of Luisita with 38.

NOGCC was four shots behind the co-leaders while Cebu Country Club, the other team in the championship division, wound up with 125 points.

Scoring for Negros were Edwin Ordonez (49), Francis Gaston (43), and Chito Garcia (43).

Del Monte Golf Club loomed as a potential challenger after posting 134 points in the Founders division.

Ramon Velez shot the day’s best round – 51 points, but failed to get solid support from his teammates – Erning Apas (44) and Romeo Bautista (39).

Del Monte opened a four-point lead over Eagle Ridge with the Orchard taking third spot with 124.

comments