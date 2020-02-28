2nd week of February is National Hazing Prevention Week

President Duterte has declared the second week of February every year as National Hazing Prevention Week, stressing that it is the policy of the State to value the dignity of every person and guarantee full respect for human rights.

Duterte, in Proclamation No. 907 signed last week but was made public yesterday, instructed the Commission on Higher Education to lead, coordinate, and supervise the yearly observance with the main objective of strengthening the campaign to end hazing and other fraternity-related violence.

The Chief Executive likewise directed all other agencies and instrumentalities of the national government, including state universities and colleges, and local government units to participate in the yearly observance and provide the necessary support and assistance to CHED for the successful conduct of programs and projects relative to the celebration.

The President also encouraged the private sector, relevant civil society organizations, and professional groups to likewise actively participate.

The necessary funding for the future observation of the National Hazing Prevention Week will be programmed in the respective budget proposals of the concerned agencies.

Duterte in the proclamation said that he declared National Hazing Prevention Week due to the alarming number of hazing-related deaths in the Philippines despite the passage of the Anti-Hazing Act.

“To address the continuous occurrence, as well as the dire consequences of this act of violence, there is a need for the active participation of governmental organizations to increase awareness of the importance and value of hazing prevention,” Duterte said.

Duterte signed into law a tougher anti-hazing law, the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, which finally prohibited hazing and regulates other forms of initiation rites of fraternities, sororities, and other organizations, in schools, including citizens’ military and army training; and penalizes violations.

Among the hazing acts mentioned in the law are paddling, whipping, beating, branding, forced calisthenics, exposure to the weather, forced consumption of any food, liquor, beverage, drug, or other substance, or any other brutal treatment or forced physical activity. (Argyll Geducos)

