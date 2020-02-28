52 PNP-CSG men axed in major revamp

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Fifty-two personnel of the Philippine National Police-Civil Security Group have been relieved from their posts because of alleged malpractices reported to the top command.

Police Major Gen. Roberto Fajardo, PNP-CSG chief, said they were relieved after he received reports of malpractices against them.

The CSG is a police unit tasked to exercise administrative and operational control in the regulation of the firearms, explosive, and security agency industries.

Under the unit are the Firearms and Explosives Office and Supervisory Office for Security and Investigative Agency.

Fajardo explained that some of those relieved were reportedly providing security detail to Very Important Persons sans official permits while others were overly familiar with the stakeholders inside the unit.

He said among those relieved were 30 police commissioned officers, 17 police non-commissioned officers, and five non-uniformed personnel.

Although Fajardo refused to divulge the names of those relieved, he said the highest ranking official involved is a colonel.

“Despite the previous reshuffling of personnel and imposition of administrative sanctions on erring cops, some still challenged my directives and orders, prompting me to take immediate and swift actions,” Fajardo said.

The CSG chief said the latest revamp was part of the unit’s efforts to improve the frontline services of the PNP.

This was not the first time that Fajardo implemented a major reshuffle since he assumed leadership last August.

Two months in office, Fajardo sacked 27 CSG personnel over their alleged involvement in corruption.

He said those relieved were accepting P200 to P30,000 as grease money for online transaction and non-appearance during gun license application. It is a requirement for an gun license applicant to personally appear in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Sixty-seven CSG personnel were uprooted due to malpractices and corruption last year. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

comments