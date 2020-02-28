Amazing Jane Oineza

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

* * *

MANY were duly impressed with Jane Oineza’s performance in Regal Entertainment’s latest offering, “Us Again.”

The movie had a successful premiere night recently, and most of those in the audience agree Jane is well on her way establishing herself among the greats.

And that’s no hype.

Playing a wannabe doctor falling hastily for a self-absorbed artist who just as suddenly left her in the lurch, Jane exhibited enough sensitivity and soul earning much needed sympathy for her ultimately flawed if also vulnerable character.

Of course, it is not the first time Jane actually performed with distinction.

In 2013, she gained international recognition for her magnificent performance as rape victim in an episode of “Maalaala Mo Kaya” dubbed “Manika,” garnering a Finalist Certificate for Best Performance by an Actress at the prestigious New York Festivals; nominee for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Single Drama at the Golden Screen Awards.

Some are already predicting she will earn more recognition for her performance in “Us Again,” now showing in theatres.

comments