Vendor arrested for abducting girl

BAGUIO CITY – The Baguio City Police Office arrested a 27-year-old vendor for allegedly kidnapping an 11-year-old Grade 6 student here last Thursday.

Baguio police chief Police Col. Allen Rae Co identified the suspect as Sammy Nonog Pacle of Naguillian, La Union.

Co said parents of the victim reported her missing since Feb. 27 to the Baguio police Station 7.

Police conducted immediate investigation and obtained closed-circuit television footage showing the victim and the suspect in an overpass connecting Maharlika Building going towards Abanao St. and boarding a taxi.

The footage was shown to a vendor at the Baguio City Public Market who was able to identify the suspect and disclosed his address on Asin Road here.

Police proceeded to the area and arrested the suspect inside his house and rescued the victim the following day. (Zaldy Comanda and JJ Landingin)

