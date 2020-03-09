DoH to hospitals: Don’t refuse patients

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In the wake of new infections reported in the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has reminded all Level 2 and Level 3 hospitals not to refuse patients with the suspected disease or else risk sanctions.

Duque said these hospitals must attend to the needs of the people, adding that only confirmed COVID-19 patients with severe and critical condition will be moved to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and two other government hospitals.

“All levels two and three hospitals are reminded to not refuse patients suspected or diagnosed with COVID–19,” he said during a Palace press briefing Monday.

“Refusal to provide care to said patients shall be considered a violation of the signed Performance Commitment and shall be dealt with by PhilHealth accordingly,” he added.

General hospitals are classified into three levels – Level 1 with minimum healthcare services, Level 2 that offer extra facilities like intensive care unit and specialist doctors, and Level 3 hospitals that have training programs for doctors, rehabilitation and dialysis units, among others.

“All levels 2 and 3 hospitals are directed to attend to all patients suspected to have the COVID-19 and those confirmed COVID-19 with mild symptoms,” he said.

“Only confirmed COVID-19 patients that are severe and critical shall be referred to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), the San Lazaro Hospital, and Lung Center of the Philippines,” he added. (Genalyn Kabiling)

comments