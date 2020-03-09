PBA holds special meeting to discuss ways to deal with rising Covid-19 cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JONAS TERRADO

The PBA will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways to deal with the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Commissioner Willie Marcial said he’ll lay down all possible options, including the likelihood of games being rescheduled or even played behind closed doors after COVID-19 cases spiked to 20.

Marcial added that a decision will also depend on how it can impact the league’s television coverage, sponsorship deal and calendar for the 45th season which started Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Ilalatag ko lahat ng mga pwedeng mangyari at kung ano ang epekto nun sa TV, sponsors at sa schedule,” Marcial said.

The league went through with the season-opening Philippine Cup game between defending champion San Miguel Beer and Magnolia amid the rises of COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Safety measures were observed during the opener with the Big Dome requiring every person to undergo a thermometer scan while hand sanitizers and alcohol were placed in different areas.

The decision will likely affect the ongoing PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup which already had three playdates since the tournament started last week.

It would be recalled that both the tournaments were delayed last month as part of precaution against the spread of the disease.

But with cases likely to rise in the next few days, the PBA may be in a better way of being safe than sorry.

comments