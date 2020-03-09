Persons in contact with Taiwanese man show no COVID symptoms

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
Mayor Abigail “Abby” Binay said all the people who may have come in contact with the Taiwanese man with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are all asymptomatic
Over the weekend, Binay ordered to locate the hotel staff, associates, and all others whom a he may have come in contact with during his stay in Makati City.
This, following the announcement of the Department of Health (DoH) on Friday that a Taiwanese man who recently stayed in Makati tested positive for COVID-19.
“Thankfully, with the exception of the Taiwanese national who was confirmed positive with COVID-19, all the rest did not show symptoms,” she said in a statement.
“However, they have been instructed to undergo strict home quarantine. The MHD continues to monitor their conditions.”
Binay said the pro-active measures were taken over the weekend to determine if there was extensive contamination.
According to the local government, the Taiwanese man with COVID-19 was previously confined at a private facility, and has since been transferred to the RITM.
“The management of the private facility has already compiled a list of all personnel who attended to the patient and had already sent this list to the Epidemiological Bureau.”
Binay said she has ordered the city’s COVID-19 Task Force to ensure that all residents, visitors and establishments in the city will follow the preventive measures enumerated by the DoH and the World Health Organization (WHO). (Jel Santos)