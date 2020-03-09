Persons in contact with Taiwanese man show no COVID symptoms

Mayor Abigail “Abby” Binay said all the people who may have come in contact with the Taiwanese man with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are all asymptomatic

Over the weekend, Binay ordered to locate the hotel staff, associates, and all others whom a he may have come in contact with during his stay in Makati City.

This, following the announcement of the Department of Health (DoH) on Friday that a Taiwanese man who recently stayed in Makati tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thankfully, with the exception of the Taiwanese national who was confirmed positive with COVID-19, all the rest did not show symptoms,” she said in a statement.

“However, they have been instructed to undergo strict home quarantine. The MHD continues to monitor their conditions.”

Binay said the pro-active measures were taken over the weekend to determine if there was extensive contamination.

According to the local government, the Taiwanese man with COVID-19 was previously confined at a private facility, and has since been transferred to the RITM.

“The management of the private facility has already compiled a list of all personnel who attended to the patient and had already sent this list to the Epidemiological Bureau.”

Binay said she has ordered the city’s COVID-19 Task Force to ensure that all residents, visitors and establishments in the city will follow the preventive measures enumerated by the DoH and the World Health Organization (WHO). (Jel Santos)

