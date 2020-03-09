Sweet 16 for NU Bullpups this time

Graduating stars Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo, and Gerry Abadiano gave themselves fitting sendoff, leading Nazareth School of National University to a grand sweep of the UAAP Juniors championship that was played behind closed doors Monday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Saving his best for last, the 6-foot-9 Tamayo produced monster double-double of 26 points and 22 rebounds in leading the Bullpups to an 87-80 win over the Far Eastern University Baby Tamaraws and into a two-game sweep of their championship series.

In the series, Tamayo averaged 19 points and 18 rebounds to emerge as the Finals MVP.

The title win also enabled NSNU to extend its winning run to 27 games and annex its fifth championship overall in the past nine years.

After trailing by as much as 17 points, the Baby Tamaraws were able to cut down the deficit to79-72.

But Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and Gerry Abadiano delivered the killer blows in the final 4:02 that sealed another championship for the Bullpups and team chief backer Eduard Tio.

NSNU likewise duplicated the feat of Ateneo’s men’s and National University’s women’s teams which earlier in the basketball season went undefeated in 16 games.

Abadiano added 20 points, five boards and three assists while Terrence Fortea chipped in 12 points and four assists for the Bullpups.

“Nakakatuwa kasi lahat ng pinaghirapan namin, it paid off,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde, who will now handle NU’s men’s basketball team come September. “We sustained our focus and energy of the players throughout the whole year.”

John Rey Pasaol led FEU with 20 points, seven boards, five steals and four assists while Penny Estacio added 17 points.

The scores:

NS-NU 87 – Tamayo 26, Abadiano 20, Fortea 12, Quiambao 8, Alarcon 5, Tulabut 5, Enriquez 4, Torres 3, Buensalida 2, Mailim 2, Felicilda 0.

FEU-D 80 – Pasaol 20, Estacio 17, Bautista 13, Sleat 13, Anonuevo 8, Padrones 5, Libago 3, Bagunu 1, Saldua 0.

Quarters: 24-17, 53-45, 75-62, 87-80.

