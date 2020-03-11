Highest level of precaution

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GLOBALIZATION and “think global” was mantra in our post graduate course in 1997 for the country, stepping into liberalized markets for trade and commerce etc. as add-on to former or traditional trading partners. A world-community, interconnected also at various levels, political, science, technology, culture etc. Philippine products with export standards, was the way to survive and prosper. Said trend, was worrisome, for an economy unprepared for the influx/dumping of foreign goods. Add, “national security threats”, in a sadly porous (besieged by subsisting & multifaceted problems) Philippine state. We would inherit as well, the world’s supplemental and adverse by-products, e.g. cultural & social influences, plus diseases. “Insularity” (degrees of nationalism-isolationism) in 1997 was counter-weight to globalism. Meaning, self-reliance & survival e.g. food security, national defense, burgeoning industrial, manufacturing & agricultural sector, cultural harmony/cohesion etc.

The corona virus is one such challenge, endangering our way of life. We should have responded ASAP during the January 23 announcement of China. A National Security Council Meeting must be convened by the Palace to identify and prepare for worse-case scenarios with graduated responses e.g. travel-bans, isolation, quarantines, lock-downs, to 1-month national vacations. Social distancing in schools, churches etc. including governance survival. The mind-set is war-time footing. Highest levels of precaution with draconian internal protocols as everyone is susceptible. Dr. Gabriel Leung, one of the foremost experts in SARS and viruses, Dean of Hong Kong Medical School, “Ominous by the day”. He warns of exponential infection – 45M-60M if unchecked. Extra anxiety – not panic – will give us the motivation, by acting in a unified way, accepting the new modality.

comments