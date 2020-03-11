Virus forcing so many changes around the world

THE coronavirus epidemic passed a milestone last weekend – over 100,000 cases in 95 countries worldwide with 1,556 deaths. The United States set aside $8.3 billion to fight the virus, a day after Italy, worst hit country in Europe, doubled its own spending to 7.5 billion euros as it ordered a lockdown on 16 million Italians in the north.

First cases were reported in more countries – Slovakia, Serbia, Peru, Bhutan, Palestine’s West Bank, Cameroon, Colombia, and Togo. In China, where the virus was first reported, there were 99 new cases and 28 new deaths.

The World Health Organization sought to allay fears about the coronavirus, pointing out that it is still much less widespread than the annual flu epidemics which have had up to 5 million severe cases around the world, with 390,000 to 650,000 deaths. Still the fact that COVID-19 has hit hard such countries as Italy, South Korea, and Iran, the continuing lack of a vaccine, and the absence of confirmed information on how it is actually transmitted from person to person, continues to make the coronavirus a major problem.

More than a health problem, the coronavirus has become a major economic problem, starting with the closing of factories in China which sharply reduced its imports of raw materials from the US and other countries, as well as oil exports from the Middle East. Global airlines face losses of up to $113 billion as world trips have been cancelled over virus fears in many countries. Stock markets are down everywhere.

For many Filipinos, the economic problem from the coronavirus has meant a loss of jobs for thousands of overseas Filipino workers now returning from various countries in the world. The Asian Development Bank has reported that over 250,000 Filipinos may lose their jobs in the tourism industry alone, if the government continues to ban all visitors from China because of the coronavirus.

In this season of Lent, the Vatican has now decided to discourage the gathering of big crowds in St. Peter’s Square. In a break with centuries of tradition, Pope Francis cancelled the Angelus Prayer led by the Pope from his traditional spot at a window overlooking the square where thousands of pilgrims awaited his blessing. Instead, the Pope’s prayer will now be broadcast by Vatican News, and projected on screens around the square.

Filipinos planning to go to the Holy Land this Lenten season have been urged by Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos to postpone their trip for their personal safety. The Palestinian Authority has reportedly halted the entry of all tourists to the West Bank, including Bethlehem and Jericho.

Among Orthodox Christians, a controversy has arisen in Greece, where Bishop Chrysostomos of Paras, one of the areas with the most virus cases, insisted on traditional Holy Communion rites despite fears of some that the coronavirus may spread in the bread and wine. The Greek health ministry has allowed local bishops to issue their own warnings.

We may recall that here in the Philippines, the Church replaced the traditional Ash Wednesday practice of marking foreheads with ashes, with sprinkling of the ashes on hair, so as to avoid physical contact which would spread the virus.

So many changes are taking place today – in health, economic, social, and even in religious practices. We hope for the day the epidemic subsides and comes to an end, before it causes too much damage to the nations of the world.

