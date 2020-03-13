Metro quarantine violators face arrest

Disobedient individuals who will not cooperate with law enforcers in the implementation of the community quarantine starting Saturday night in Metro Manila face arrest, the National Capital Region Police Office said yesterday.

Police Major Gen. Debold Sinas, NCRPO chief, said they have identified areas where checkpoints will be setup and which entry and exit points will be closed to public.

“We will recommend to the chief PNP Police Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa what major roads are going to be closed and what are to be open,” Gamboa said.

But in the event of a resistance, Sinas said, police are free to arrest the violators.

“Arestuhin niyo ang hindi sumunod sa guidelines. Ano ba gagawin namin magdialogue pa? If the guidelines are already passed, those who will violate will be arrested. Kasuhan namin once may nagviolate ng established procedures,” he said.

Sinas said violators may be charged with resistance and disobedience to a person in authority under Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code.

However, the guidelines and protocols for the orderly implementation of the community quarantine, including what happens at the checkpoints, are still being finalized by the joint task force from the security cluster composed of the PNP as the lead law enforcement agency, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Philippine Coast Guard as of posting time.

Around 26,000 NCRPO personnel will be fielded for the implementation of the community quarantine where land, domestic air, and domestic sea travel to and from Metro Manila will be prohibited to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease 2019.

They will be augmented by some 2,000 to 3,000 military personnel from the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region. (Martinn Sadongdong)

