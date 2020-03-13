PH diplomat at UN has COVID – DFA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By ROY MABASA

The Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday confirmed that a young diplomat and employee of the Philippine Mission at the United Nations in New York City has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019.

In a tweet, DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the infected “spritely” and “smart” female diplomat is doing well and taking some doctor-prescribed medicines.

The Filipino diplomat reportedly tested positive last Thursday shortly after celebrating her birth anniversary with friends and had just returned from Florida.

The Philippine Mission employee was last seen at the UN headquarters last Monday.

As a result, the Philippine Consulate in New York City suspended all its operations “until further notice.”

Consul General Claro Cristobal said following standard operating procedure, all consulate officers and staff will undergo self-quarantine for the protection of the community.

“The consulate will work closely with concerned authorities to facilitate the resumption of its operations,” Cristobal said.

All transactions at the consulate was transferred for the meantime at the Philippine Embassy in Washington D.C. which is a three-hour drive from New York City.

comments