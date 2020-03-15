Las Pinas imposes curfew amid quarantine

Las Pinas City imposed a curfew as the city declared a state of calamity yesterday amid the Metro Manila-wide community quarantine against the novel coronavirus-2019.

Mayor Imelda Aguilar said the nine-hour curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following starts today, March 16, and ends April 14.

Exempted from the curfew, she said, are those working at night shift but not limited to hospital and health personnel such as doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, and security guards, persons providing basic necessities like food and medicines, and persons providing public utilities.

Also exempted are persons providing public transport services, authorized peace and order personnel of the city and barangays, emergency cases as determined by the Las Pinas Traffic Management Office, and authorized local government officials.

She also suspended work in the city government starting today. Aguilar said only health and frontline emergency personnel and the skeletal workforce of different offices in the city government will report for work.

Malls and other establishments, except supermarkets, groceries, convenience stores, banks, medical and diagnostic centers, pharmacies and medical supplies stores, and markets, are closed starting today to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Jean Fernando)

