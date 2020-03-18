COVID patients recover

By ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health (DoH) on Wednesday said that seven of the confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the country have already recovered.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the patients who recovered from the dreaded disease only experienced mild symptoms and they do not have underlying conditions.

“Gusto natin klaruhin sa ating mga kababayan na dapat po lagi natin tandaan na wala pa pong nadidiskubreng gamot para sa COVID-19,” said Vergeire during the “Laging Handa” press briefing.

Vergeire said that the recovered patients were provided “with supportive treatment” based on their medical condition during the time that they were admitted to their respective health facilities.

“Wala pong naging special formula para maka-recover itong mga taong ito,” said Vergeire.

Previously, the DoH said that elderly people (average of 66 years) and those with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung disease, and immunosuppression are vulnerable to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the DoH also reported during the press briefing that it recorded six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected individuals to 193, including 14 fatalities.

Meanwhile, as of this writing, the DoH has yet to release other information regarding the new cases.

Based on a “modelling estimate,” Vergeire noted that the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines may peak to

75,000 within two to three months if the country will not set up appropriate measures.

“Ito po ay isang modelling estimate na ginawa po ng ating mga eksperto kasama ang WHO (World Health Organization), epidemiologists sa ating bansa. Ang sinasabi po: Ang 75,000 ay aabutin natin kung hindi tayo maglalagay ng interventions na appropriate,” said Vergeire. “Pero ang sinasabi naman po natin, we can flatten this curve. Ibig sabihin pwede po natin i-prevent na mangyari na mag-peak ang ganitong numero.”

Vergeire said that one of the stringent measures in order to stop the increasing number of cases is the practice of social distancing.

Last Monday, President Duterte placed the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine to address the growing threat of COVID-19 in the country.

