DoH worker positive for coronavirus

The Department of Health (DoH) confirmed on Tuesday night that one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Opo, meron pong isang kawani ng kagawaran natin naging positibo. S’ya po ay isang direktor sa aming Central office ng DoH,” said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a radio interview.

Vergeire said that the DoH employee is a male individual in his 50s, adding that he is in stable condition.

The Health official also belied reports that another DOH employee was also found positive.

“Hindi po totoo na ‘yung isa pa pong nire-report ay naging positibo rin,” said Vergeire.

“Kaya nga po kami nakikiusap sa ating mga kababayan sana po mag-i-iangat tayo lalo na po ‘yung mga nagsusulat at nagbibigay ng ganitong impormasyon,” she added.

The DoH announced that there were 45 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 187. (Analou de Vera)

