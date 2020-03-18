Mum’s the word

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

JULIA Barretto is not yet ready to divulge the identity of the person she mentioned in her birthday post as “loved one.”

Many think the person is none other than Gerald Anderson. Then again, there are others who claim the guy is a known rich businessman.

Julia explained her silence on the matter in an interview on “Magandang Buhay,” Monday.

“Sa trabaho natin very open book na tayo. Lahat ay alam na tungkol sa atin. Parang sa oras lang na ito, ini-enjoy ko na akin lang ito. Ako lang ‘yung nakakaalam na ito. So, pinoproteksyunan ko pa siya, di ba?” she said.

“Siguro nanggagaling ako sa place na alam naman natin na bawa’t kibot, bawa’t kembot ko palagi may nasasabi ang tao. I think now, I’m freeing myself. Like what I said sa post ko nga na you know I’m free to say whatever I want to say, I’m free to feel whatever I want to feel, I’m free to act upon anything and of course most importantly, I’m free to love anyone who I love and anyone who makes me happy.”

She made clear though, her priority is still work.

“Gusto ko lang talaga mag-work this year, mag-work nang mag-work. Para alam mo ‘yon siyempre in the future kapag nag-decide ako na I want a family na ay ready na ako comfortable na ang life ko. So work lang tayo this year.”

As to how she was able to surmount past controversies, she said, “Prayerful akong tao. Being prayerful made me believe in myself, it never made me doubt in myself. Naniniwala rin ako na life goes on. Kumbaga sa lahat ng pinagdaanan ko last year, pinakaimportante na napulot ko roon is life goes on. Every­thing in life ay season ‘yan, seasons in life but every season end. So lahat nang nangyari last year ay nag-end din naman eh and I’m in a better place in my life.”

