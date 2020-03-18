Sara to NPA: Stop moving around

DAVAO CITY – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte asked the members of the New People’s Army (NPA) to avoid moving around the communities to protect themselves from potentially acquiring the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and prevent transmitting the infection to other people.

In an interview during the Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) 87.5 on Wednesday, the presidential daughter told the NPA to suspend their activities such as moving from one hinterland barangay to another along the borders of the city and other municipalities in Davao Region.

“Kinahanglan ta manawagan sa NPA, dili molihok kung asa man sila kung naa man sila sa Bukidnon, Pantukan, dili sila mo latas-latas sa laing lugar para dili pud sila magkasakit, og dili pud sila makatakod,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV)

