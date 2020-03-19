2 dead from food poisoning in Negros

BACOLOD CITY – Two members of a family died while three others were hospitalized due to food poisoning in Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental Tuesday.

Fatalities were brothers aged seven and eight.

Police Major Clifford Batadhay, town police chief, said the children’s father gathered crabs locally known as “kumong-kumong” or “krukudlong” here Monday. The following day, they cooked it and ate it for breakfast.

The family then suffered difficulty in breathing and stomachache, he said. They were all taken into the hospital, where the seven-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

Municipal Fisheries Program In-Charge Agriculturist II Jimmy Cambarijan said that the four remaining victims were transferred to a hospital here where the second fatality was reported.

Their parents and 11-year-old sister are still being treated at the hospital.

Cambarijan said that the family allegedly ate a poisonous type of crab. (Glazyl Masculino)

