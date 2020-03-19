Positive!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JUST A THOUGHT: “Ev­erything we do affects other people.” — Luke Ford

*

NO ONE SPARED: The dreaded coronavirus dis­ease or COVID-19 spares no one.

NBA players, Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, have been found positive of the virus.

More NBA players. The wife of Canadian PM Trudeau. Id­ris Elba.

Locally, there’s Sen. Miguel Zubiri.

He was closely followed by Christopher de Leon, who came out with his own statement.

Boyet’s confession, though most welcome, sent shock waves to his friends and colleagues.

*

PRAYERS FOR BOYET: We join colleagues in the indus­try in praying for the speedy recovery of Christopher, who is a good friend to many.

The veteran actor hasn’t ceased entertain­ing us, the public, with his dramatic prowess. He’s seen daily on ABS-CBN af­ternoon se­ries, “Love Thy Wom­an,” oppo­site Kim Chiu.

Boyet has been acting since 1974 when he debuted as the young lead of “Tinim­bang Ka, Ngunit Kulang.” The landmark film by Lino Brocka fetched him his first FAMAS best actor award.

Since then, he hasn’t ceased shar­ing with the public his gifts as an actor.

*

TRAVEL HISTORY: On his Instagram page, De Leon said he had no recent travel history abroad and had no contact with known coronavirus patients.

The 63-year old said his family and house help are now under home quarantine. He advised his col­leagues, especially those who inter­acted with him in recent weeks, to do the same.

He cited the nature of his work in show busi­ness, where he interacts regularly with many people, as the reason why he got infected. He urged people to observe stringent self-quarantine, watch out for symptoms and have them­selves checked.

comments