Walk tall, Kim

JUST A THOUGHT: “Gratitude is the heart’s memory.” – French proverb

*

RIGHT ATTITUDE: After a few days of shutoff from social media, Kim Chiu bounced back with a message of positivity through a short vlog.

She realized past is past, and all she could do is to turn all the negative vibes thrown her way into something positive.

Kim was the victim of bashing from netizens after she failed to express properly the message she wanted to impart in her defense of ABS-CBN.

Admittedly hurt, the actress thanked all those who bashed her.

“At least, you kept my name trending.’’

“Natawa sila. Somehow, I made them happy.’’

Kim confessed the past days had been her lowest point. She compared her situation to being lowered to basement parking.

She wondered, “Paano ko itatayo sarili ko? Natumba ka na, tatapakan ka pa.’’

She kept to herself, turned off her cell phone.

After a few days of “rest­ing,’’ she found comfort in the words of friends who encour­aged her to remain strong.

*

MOVE OVER: One par­ticular letter sender, only known as Adrian, struck her the most. He advised Kim that she could turn the situation around, that she could move to the other side of the fence.

The situation inspired a composer, DJ Squammy, to write a song called “Bawal Lumabas: The Law of the Classroom,” paraphrasing Kim’s now popular line.

Turning an unfortunate incident into an opportuni­ty, Kim gamely played along and recorded the song. It should be a hit in no time, from Star Music.

*

WALK TALL: Kim isn’t alone in that predicament of hers. She need not fret.

What matters most is her good heart. She has loyalty, and is grateful.

Walk tall, Kim.

