GOOD IDEA: In this time of the great pandemic, every sector of society is into fund-raising to help displaced workers.

An idea realized by Organ­isasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-awit (OPM) comes to mind. Perhaps, more cultural groups (singers, actors, theater people, even gov­ernment officials) can duplicate such a concept when the air is clear and we are more or less back to a new normal.

We were reminded of this one great idea when Celeste Legaspi posted on Facebook a memory straight out of 1986. She had just been elected the first president of newly formed OPM.

“We had this fabulous idea of getting the members… Joey Albert, the APO, Martin Nievera, Pops Fernandez, Mitch Valdes, Nanette Inventor, Regine Ve­lasquez, Gary V, Vernie Varga, Kuh Ledesma, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Nonoy Zuñiga, Carla Martinez, Ivy Violan, Louie Reyes, Maricris Bermont, Freddie Santos, many more.’’

AWIT A LA CARTE: The fund­raiser, called “Awit a la Carte,” was a huge success. It featured 70 singers who served as wait­ers and performers, held at the Manila Hotel ballroom. Ryan Cayabyab, yet to be Na­tional Artist, was music direc­tor. President Cory Aquino was special guest.

“The public loved the idea of Martin Nievera serving their first course and Gary V their second while Verni Varga is singing a sultry ballad on stage. We were SOLD OUT!!”

Everything went smooth and well, except for Celeste. She fell sick with pneumonia on the day of the show, and had to be confined at a hospital. In the post, Celeste thanked Louie Reyes, who graciously agreed to fill in for her the morning of the show.

