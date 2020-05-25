2 kids die, 4 hurt in mortar blast

By AARON RECUENCO

Two children died while four others, including their parents, were wounded in a mortar explosion in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao last Sunday.

Police Lt. Melvin Laguting, chief of police of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, said the initial report they received was that an 81mm mortar exploded in the house of the Tambac family in Barangay Kitango at around 3:30 p.m.

“Based on our investigation, there was a mortar shelling and the target appeared to be the house of the victims,” said Laguting in an interview over dzBB.

The victims’ house is located near a public market.

He said the two fatalities were children aged seven and 10. Police said the victims were siblings.

Laguting said one of the fatalities died on the spot while the other one succumbed to serious injuries in a hospital.

“Their parents were also injured,” said Laguting. “We are still conducting investigation to identify the perpetrators,” he added.

The military is looking into the involvement of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, a breakaway faction of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, in the blast.

