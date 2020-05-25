A blessing in disguise for EJ Obiena

By Kristel Satumbaga

Even elite athletes have their lowest moments as they continued to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena admitted to “feeling lost” while in quarantine in Formia, Italy after learning of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics’ postponement from July this year to summer of 2021.

The new schedule altered Obiena’s preparations and affected his mindset.

For two weeks, he admitted to “just floating in a way” during training, his mind out of focus.

“To be honest, I don’t want the Olympics to be postponed. It’s been my goal since 2016 and I have been working hard,” he said in Sunday’s online press conference.

“(After learning of the Olympics postponement) I asked myself, ‘What now? What am I gonna do?’ I was lost.”

Obiena talked about his feelings to people, and found renewed determination in long-time Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov, who has trained world-class athletes like Olympic gold medalists Sergey Bubka, Yelena Isinbayeva and Giuseppe Gibilisco.

“He (Petrov) understood what I was feeling and helped me through it, helped me accept these things I cannot control,” he said.

Obiena said he tried to find answers on what he has been feeling and accepted on looking at the situation as a blessing in disguise.

It also serves as a wake-up call to mentally prepare and improve himself when the big day comes.

“I now see things differently. The postponement gives me more time to prepare. It doesn’t matter to me now when will it (Olympics) be. I’m still going to train,” he said.

He tries to enjoy mundane things to keep his feelings in check by going to the supermarket, cooking and playing video games.

Taking long runs has also been therapeutic for him, saying it makes him connect to himself better.

“I’m okay now, I’m feeling good,” he said.

For now, Obiena makes the most out of his training with 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Thiago Braz of Brazil, whom he considers like an older brother.

“I knew him since I was 18 and in a way, I look up to him. We push each other during training,” the 22-year-old Tondo native said.

Like any other athletes, Obiena just hopes a better year in 2021.

“I really want to do good in Tokyo (Olympics). I’m looking forward to it. Right now, I just want to focus on the present,” he said.

