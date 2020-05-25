Año hits Pasay City dad’s ‘excessive’ rant

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año on Monday insisted that the “ranting” of a Pasay City councilor against the frontliners who were testing Pasay City Hall employees for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the session hall was “excessive” and deserves a sanction.

However, Año stressed that there was miscommunication and “probably the wrong choice” of venue for the rapid testing conducted on May 19.

Año in an interview over ABS-CBN said the cursing of Pasay City Councilor Arnel Moti Arceo, who was seen in viral video going ballistic and cursing the health workers, was uncalled for when he discovered that the session hall was being used as COVID-19 testing center.

However, Año said he will let Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano deal with Arceo.

Admitting that a settlement is the most logical option, Año said Arceo should still face sanctions since his actions were very excessive.

Arceo admitted being upset over the incident when the councilors were not informed of the COVID-19 testing at the session hall, stressing that their lives were at risk by the procedure.

He later apologized for his actions but explained that it was merely an outburst of emotion.

“If my cursing was hard to listen to, that was my mistake. I shouted, yes, but what I felt because of what they were doing was a mix of shock, anger and fear,” Arceo said. (Chito A. Chavez)

