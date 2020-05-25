Inalala ang ina

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY DANTE LAGANA

*

NAGING emosyonal ang aktor at public servant na si Alfred Vargas sa social media kamakailan nang ipadala ng kapatid ang high school yearbook photo ng ina.

Ramdam ang kurot sa puso ng bawat salita sa mensahe na nakalakip sa naturang picture.

Malamang marami ang makaka-relate kay Alfred lalo na kung wala na sa piling nila ito at tanging alaala na lang ang naiwan.

Anito, “Remembering my mom on a Sunday afternoon, Atty. Susana Dumlao Vargas.

“She was the epitome of beauty, brains, humility, and integrity. She was the typical probinsyana from Surigao who had very humble beginnings but never let anything hinder her from reaching her dreams of helping others and making a positive im­pact in society as a woman and as a public servant. After graduating from San Nicolas HS in Surigao, she took her pre-law in UP Dili­man then law in Ateneo. She ended up in gov’t ser­vice for 30 years, serving 4 presidents. She suc­cumbed to the big C in 2014. She was 66 years old. Her last words to me were, ‘Alfie… com­passion, integrity, and competence.’

Dagdag pa ni Alfred, “She always had this special way of inspiring me by way of being an example and through simple, and yet, power­ful words. She’s one of the main reasons why I am in public service.

Sa huli, giit niya, “To all of you who still have your parents with you today, you are all very lucky. Take advantage of your time togeth­er. Be together. Talk about anything under the sun. Have coffee. Laugh. Bond. Tell them how much you love them.”

Yun na!

comments