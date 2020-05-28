Cop faces raps for harassing village exec

DAVAO CITY — A police officer in Maguindanao is facing charges for harassing a barangay official who was manning a quarantine checkpoint in Barangay Bago Gallera.

Talomo Police Station commander Lt. Col. Ronal Lao identified the police officer as Jefil Millan Ates, 47, assigned to Maguindanao Police Provincial Office.

Lao said the Ates will be charged for violation of Republic Act 11332 in relation to Executive Order No. 33 (liquor ban) and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (Resistance and disobedience to a person in authority).

According to police report, barangay kagawad Neil de Guzman along with civilian volunteers was manning the quarantine control point at the entrance of in Bago Gallera at about 9:45 p.m. on May 26 when arrived, alighted from his vehicle and shouted at the village official.

Ates kept on shouting while pointing a finger at De Guzman, telling him that he is a police officer. He then ripped the face mask of the barangay official and pushed him.

De Guzman called for police assistance.

Responding members of Talomo Police arrested Ates and brought him to Southern Philippines Medical Center for liquor test examination.

The report said the erring cop allegedly went to the area to visit a friend. (Antonio L. Colina IV)

