Deportation of aliens in illegal clinics urged

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The government should immediately deport and blacklist Chinese nationals involved in underground clinics in the country, Senator Risa Hontiveros said on Thursday.

“Deport and blacklist these criminals. Hindi pwedeng ang higpit natin sa mga Pilipino pero maluwag tayo sa mga Chinese na sangkot sa krimen,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

Hontiveros made the call after authorities discovered illegal makeshift hospitals that allegedly cater to Chinese patients seeking treatment for coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

Police earlier raided the Fontana Leisure Park inside Clark Freeport Zone which was turned into a makeshift medical facility for Chinese patients.

On Tuesday, police raided yet another unlicensed medical facility, this time in Makati City, after cops were informed about drainage frequently clogged by hospital wastes.

A Chinese doctor and assistant doctor were arrested in the said police raid.

These illegal establishments operating as hospitals and pharmacies—including the one police found in Parañaque—are primarily catering to employees of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POG) and Chinese nationals.

The Chinese operators of said makeshift hospitals will be held liable for violation of the Food and Drug Administration Law, Medical Act of 1959 and the Hospital Licensure Act.

“While we are working hard to protect our people from the virus, these criminals freely roam and pose danger to public health. This blatant disregard of our laws should merit immediate deportation and blacklisting,” the senator said.

“Insulto ito sa ating mga batas, at insulto rin sa bawat Pilipinong sumusunod sa quarantine measures ,” she added.

Hontiveros reiterated that underground and unlicensed medical facilities pose a danger to public health.

“They have zero regulation and can be a source of community transmission,” she said.

“We will be putting communities at risk and waste our quarantine efforts because of these medical facilities,” the lawmaker added.

Hontiveros said the government ought to double its efforts in cracking down on underground medical facilities. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

comments