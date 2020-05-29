More mobile checkpoints in Metro Manila under GCQ

0 SHARES Share Tweet

To prepare for the influx of people, additional police mobile checkpoints will be established on major roads and thoroughfares – such as EDSA – under the general community quarantine in Metro Manila starting June 1.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield, said yesterday that they are expecting more people to go outside of their houses since more industries were allowed to operate again under the GCQ.

“Our role is to see to it that only those authorized persons are outside and one way to do that is to sustain the checkpoints, but we have modified it,” he said.

The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group has been conducting mobile checkpoints through its “Oplan: Habol” and “Oplan: Sita” in which motorcycle-riding patrollers roam around to check for unauthorized persons outside residence or violators in private vehicles and somehow different from the usual fixed checkpoints.

“Depending on the discretion of the commanders on the ground, we can have lesser fixed checkpoints and adjust the mobile checkpoints,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar stressed that individuals are still prohibited from crossing border cities in Metro Manila, unless they are medical health workers, other frontliners, or workers in permitted industries under the GCQ.

“You can only go out to avail goods and services in establishments permitted within your locality. Do not cross borders, stay in your own areas only. You will not be allowed to pass through checkpoints,” he said.

TRAVEL PASSES

STILL REQUIRED

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año stressed yesterday that individuals travelling to the provinces for non-work related purposes will still be required to obtain travel passes even with the imposition of the general community quarantine.

He reminded the public that quarantine protocols will be strictly implemented in checkpoints in the boundaries of provinces even if Metro Manila is under GCQ on June 1.

Año said help desks have been established in the local government units and police stations to guide those who wish to get travel passes.

He said that the local government units will issue the medical certificate which is a prerequisite to obtain a travel pass.

Año said that the workers only have to present their company identification cards or certificates of employment in the checkpoints.

The DILG chief noted that those manning the checkpoints have been furnished with a list of industries that are allowed to operate. (Martin Sadongdong and Chito Chavez)

comments