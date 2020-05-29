Puwedeng mabuntis sa first time

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hi Doc Rica,

Puwede po ba mabuntis kahit first time ko pa lang po makipag-sex?

Salamat po.

Thinking Virgin

Hi Thinking Virgin,

Ang simpleng sagot sa tanong mo ay…oo. Madami na akong nakilala na nabuntis during the first time na sila’y nakipag-sex. Kapag ang semen ng partner mo ay dumikit sa iyong vagina – theoretically, puwede kang mabuntis, regardless kung first time mo ito o pang 10,000. Pero, ang pagiging fertile – o kakayahan mabuntis at a certain time depends on your cycle.

In a typical menstrual cycle, may hormones ka that can make your egg come out of the ovary – ang tawag dito ay ovulation. Usually, ovulation happens during the middle of your cycle. Kung 28 days ang menstrual cycle mo, on the 14th day ay puwedeng lumabas ang egg mo from your ovaries down to your fallopian tube at mayroon itong around 24 hours para mafertilize ng sperm cell. Kapag ito’y nafertilize, the egg moves down to your uterus at didikit ito sa iyong uterine lining. At that point, makakaramdam ka na ng early pregnancy symptoms at kasama nito ang hindi pagdating ng iyong period.

Ang pagbubuntis ay most likely mangyayari kapag ikaw ay nakipag-sex nang walang contraceptive or protection during your ovulation or the days leading to your ovulation. Puwede kasing mabuhay ang sperm in your reproductive tract for around 5-6 days. Having said that, baka makatulong kung alamin mo ang iyong cycle especially kung regular itong dumadating. Kung ikaw ay irregular, it may also help kung aalamin mo kung ano ang nangyayari sa iyong katawan during ovulation. Usually, may mga physical signs ikaw na makikita katulad ng discharge na parang egg white or pagkasakit ng puson. At kapag nakita mo ang signs na ito, it is best na huwag kang makipagtalik o gumamit ka ng protection sa pagtatalik kung ayaw mong mabuntis. Hope that helps! Be safe in more ways than one!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and facebook.com/ConservativeAko and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her podcast, bit.ly/conservativeako on Spotify. Join the Conservative Ako Community on Facebook for more advise on sex and love!

comments