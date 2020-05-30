It is this disciple who testifies to these things

Gospel: Jn 21:20-25

PETER turned and saw the disciple following whom Jesus loved, the one who had also reclined upon his chest during the supper and had said, “Master, who is the one who will betray you?” When Peter saw him, he said to Jesus, “Lord, what about him?” Jesus said to him, “What if I want him to remain until I come? What concern is it of yours? You follow me.”

So the word spread among the brothers that that disciple would not die. But Jesus had not told him that he would not die, just “What if I want him to remain until I come? What concern is it of yours?”

It is this disciple who testifies to these things and has written them, and we know that his testimony is true. There are also many other things that Jesus did, but if these were to be described individually, I do not think the whole world would contain the books that would be written.

In Scriptures, testimonies are important. John is an important witness because he is among the close collaborators of Jesus. Jesus chooses John from among the disciples to be one of the Apostles. He is often referred to as the “beloved disciple,” since he is close to Jesus at the Last Supper.

John is one of the three privileged Apostles to witness the triumph of Jesus over death: Jesus is “victorious over death” in raising Jairus’ daughter to life; at the Transfiguration, Jesus is prefigured to be “glorified in his death”; at the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus “surrenders to his death.”

Peter asks Jesus how John will die. Jesus replies, “What if I want him to remain until I come? What concern is it of yours?” John’s testimony is just the beginning, but many things are left unwritten.

At the end of John’s gospel, the redactors insert “we know,” referring to the Christian community who is also a witness. Until today, we continue to profess the mystery of faith: “We proclaim your death, O Lord, and profess your resurrection, until you come again.”

