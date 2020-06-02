PBA to tackle health, safety guidelines

By JONAS TERRADO

The PBA Board of Governors is set to make guidelines on Wednesday for the gradual resumption of league activities after the suspension of the 45th season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Willie Marcial, chairman Ricky Vargas of TNT KaTropa and most board members are expected to attend the meeting at the league office in Libis where they’ll map out what protocols teams must observe once they are given the green light to resume training.

With Metro Manila already in a General Community Quarantine since Monday, it has given the PBA a ray of hope that the season will be salvaged, albeit under new normal.

The league had earlier announced that the fate of the season which was halted after the opening game of the Philippine Cup between San Miguel Beer and Magnolia last March 8 will be known by August.

Marcial didn’t make any assurances that a timetable for teams to resume training will be set.

“Tignan natin kung ano ang mapagusapan at kung ano mga protocols,” Marcial said Tuesday.

Only outside exercises such as walks, jog/run and bike are allowed provided masks and social distancing are observed in GCQ areas while sporting events with a 50-percent capacity are allowed under a Modified General Community Quarantine.

PBA players have been limited to home workouts since mid-March, though Magnolia’s Paul Lee and San Miguel Beer’s Arwind Santos recently found ways to practice their shooting skills at separate indoor basketball courts.

