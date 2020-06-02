ROS star Yap travels to Italy with family

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Waylon Galvez

Former PBA two-time MVP James Yap of Rain or Shine was allowed to leave for Italy along with his Italian wife and two children due to a pressing family matter.

With Italy still grappling to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the ROS management initially disapproved Yap’s plan to proceed for fear that he might be infected by the deadly disease that claimed thousands of lives around the world. Yap, according to lawyer Mamerto Mondragon, the team’s representative to the PBA board, got only the green light to leave after getting permission from Raymund Yu, who co-owns ROS with Terry Que.

“At first I didn’t want him to go… of course I’m very concerned with what’s happening now – the pandemic – and I told him he can’t go,” said Mondragon in a telephone interview.

“He said it was really important, that’s why he talked to Raymund. After that he called me again. I told him to practice health protocols and be very careful,” added Mondragon.

The former league chairman did not detail Yap’s reasons, but he did mention “family matters” why he had to travel with Italian wife Michela and their two kids – Michael James and Francesca Michelle.

Yap is not available for comment as of posting.

Mondragon said that Yap, who has two years left on his three-year deal with the Elasto Painters, also asked permission from PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial last Friday.

“Ang sabi sa kanya ni commissioner sa team siya makipag-usap,” he said.

Due to current situation, the league has barred players, coaches and other team members from travelling, particularly abroad because of the high risk of being infected by the deadly virus, which has infected millions of lives around the world and deaths to hundreds in various nations.

Italy is currently at No. 6 in terms of infected individuals with 233, 197.

Mondragon said that Yap didn’t say when he would return, but the amiable team manager anticipates that the ace gunner would be away for a month since they are also require a 14-day quarantine by the time they arrive in Italy.

“Of course, when he returns home, he also needs to do the same protocols on quarantine,” said Mondragon.

The league opened last March 8 but due to the pandemic, Marcial announced its postponement. In recent days, however, the board is thinking of ways to resume at least practice session of teams before the resumption of play in the Philippine Cup this 46th Season.

comments