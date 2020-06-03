Pro boxing still on the ropes

By Nick Giongco

It doesn’t look as if local boxing shows will make a return in the foreseeable future.

Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra said the agency “is waiting for the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) guidelines” that should pave the way for boxing promotions to resume their operations.

“Last time we checked, contact sports (were) last on their (IATF) list,” said Mitra.

As the country’s quarantine protocol loosens up as COVID-19 cases begin to slow down, the staging of sporting events, let alone the holding of practices, remain prohibited by the government.

A few shows were being lined up during the summer just before the country went on a lockdown beginning in the second week of March up to now.

Though Metro Manila and the neighboring provinces have relaxed their guidelines, sports appear to be the least of government’s concern.

A few sports have actually been allowed to resume but with strict safety measures in place, a sign that reverting to normal isn’t within sight for Philippine sports.

The situation in the Philippines is far from what’s taking place in the US, particularly in Nevada where boxing is about to make its comeback on June 9 with Top Rank’s Bob Arum leading the way.

The Hall of Fame promoter closely worked with the Nevada Athletic Commission during the last four weeks to come up with safety guidelines needed for putting up shows.

Arum said that if Top Rank is successful in staging a series of shows in the next several weeks, it would gladly share its secret to other major promotional outfits, including Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.

Next week, Filipino Mike Plainia, who is in the US, will see action in one of Top Rank’s cards in Las Vegas. World bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is also on the cusp of getting a spot as he is deep in training in Las Vegas.

Some of the country’s top stables continue to operate provided that only boxers under the same promotional banner train alongside each other in a bid to curve the spread of the virus.

The ALA Boxing Club runs in Cebu City while the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque continue to buzz with activity hosting fighters from brothers Marty, Johnny and Bebot Elorde, Joven Jimenez and Art Monis doing the same thing in Cavite and La Union, respectively.

