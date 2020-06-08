Chemicals that killed cop donated to PNP

The chemicals that were used to prepare the decontamination solution at the COVID-19 quarantine facility in Pasig City were reportedly a direct donation to the Philippine National Police.

The alleged improper preparation of the decontamination solution used at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig was believed to be the reason why Police Capt. Casey Gutierrez died and four other policemen were hospitalized in two separate incidents on May 24 and June 1.

Sources from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council also revealed that it is the PNP, through its Health Service and the personnel of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive unit, are the ones preparing the decontamination solution for the Philippine Sports Arena-Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facility.

“The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has never turned over any decontamination solution chemical to the Philsports Arena quarantine facility, except for alcohol maybe,” a source said.

PNP chief Police Gen. Archie Gamboa had earlier said that it is the OCD which is in charge of everything in the PhilSports Arena quarantine facility, thus, the agency should be included in the investigation of the National Bureau of Investigation where the family of Gutierrez reportedly sought assistance.

“Everything in both Philippine International Convention Center and ULTRA (PhilSports Arena in Pasig) are managed by the OCD. So it’s OCD which will put in there service providers,” Gamboa said.

“On the part of the investigation, I hope NBI if they will acquire jurisdiction over the case I hope they will include everything from the service provider, from OCD to the PNP primarily to find whose responsible and second objective also is to improve on our system,” he added.

The source admitted that they are indeed in charge of most of the supplies and services at the PhilSports Arena but decontamination solution chemicals are not one of them.

What the OCD provides to the PhilSports Arena, according to the source, are food catering, janitorial services, which include cleaning and waste disposal, medical supplies, and the personal protective equipment.

Asked where the chemicals used for decontamination came from, sources said they received information that the PNP received a donation for decontamination solution chemicals and these are the ones being used at PhilSports Arena. (Aaron Recuenco)

