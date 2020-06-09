7 killed in GenSan anti-drug operations

By JOSEPH JUBELAG

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – At least seven suspected drug peddlers were killed while five others were arrested during simultaneous anti-drug and law enforcement operations launched by police in various villages in the city on Monday.

Colonel Aden Lagradante, city police director, said the suspects reportedly resisted arrest as police anti-narcotics and intelligence operatives conducted entrapment operations against the suspects in the villages of Fatima, San Isidro, Apopong and Baluan.

He said suspects Mark Bon Dasal, Evancio Apiok, Rommel Hanio and Andrew Ignacio were killed after they resisted arrest during the conduct of anti-drug operation in Barangays Fatima and Baluan, while suspects Arman Mato, Joel Espiga and Fernil Licao died during buy-bust operations in the villages of Apopong, San Isidro and Buayan.

Lagradante said police operatives seized several grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, seven handguns and two fragmentation grenade from the suspects.

The arrested suspects were identified as John mark Cutamora, Herman Gabotero, Marvin Adiam, Rommel Pallado and Jasper Padilla.

Police said aside from illegal drug trade, the suspects were also tagged in the spate of robbery and carnapping incidents in the city.

Lagradante said the simultaneous law enforcement operations were launched against the suspects following an intensified surveillance operations in SOCCSKSARGEN and Davao regions.

