- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
*
HIGHSPEED continues dwelling on showbiz lingo. Yes, “showbiz lingo pa-more.”
Showbiz lingo goes Hollywood, starting with Sharon Stone – shabu.
Lady Gaga – meaning obvious. There are many Lady Gaga in and out of showbiz, here and in Hollywood.
Another Lady is Lady Lavander – as in washerwoman, “labandera.”
Mahalia Jackson – expensive, as in “mahal.”
Tom Jones – hungry, “gutom.”
Julie Andrews – caught, “nahuli.” Na-Julie Andrews ang mga lumalabag sa lockdown.
“Maid in Manhattan” – the Jennifer Lopez starrer. Domestic helper in New York and elsewhere.
Maid of Cotton, Maid of Honor – sisters in service of the “Maid” in Manhattan.”
Vivien Leigh – in particular to her starrer “A Streetcar Named Desire,” where Miss Leigh played a mental case. Vivien Leigh refers to a woman who is eccentric… Not necessarily crazy.
Let ’s leave Hollywood behind and goes local once more.
With sexual connotations: Dakota Harrison – big, as in “Dako” in Bisaya.
The opposite is Duty Free Shop – small, “diutay” in Bisaya.
Get the drift?
Kumakain ng apoy, nagba-ballet sa nagbabagang tingga, galing sa cueva vaca – all with sexual reference.
Must credit the late Jayjay (Justo C. Justo) for those naughty terms.
Jayjay, a proud Waray, popularized them in his column in The Sun, pre- Martial Law daily which started the use of Taglish.