More showbiz lingo

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

*

HIGHSPEED continues dwelling on showbiz lingo. Yes, “showbiz lingo pa-more.”

Showbiz lingo goes Holly­wood, starting with Sharon Stone – shabu.

Lady Gaga – meaning ob­vious. There are many Lady Gaga in and out of showbiz, here and in Hollywood.

Another Lady is Lady Lavander – as in washer­woman, “labandera.”

Mahalia Jackson – ex­pensive, as in “mahal.”

Tom Jones – hungry, “gu­tom.”

Julie Andrews – caught, “nahuli.” Na-Julie Andrews ang mga lumalabag sa lockdown.

“Maid in Manhattan” – the Jennifer Lopez starrer. Domestic helper in New York and elsewhere.

Maid of Cotton, Maid of Honor – sisters in service of the “Maid” in Manhat­tan.”

Vivien Leigh – in particu­lar to her starrer “A Street­car Named Desire,” where Miss Leigh played a mental case. Vivien Leigh refers to a woman who is eccentric… Not necessarily crazy.

Let ’s leave Hollywood behind and goes local once more.

With sexual connota­tions: Dakota Harrison – big, as in “Dako” in Bisa­ya.

The opposite is Duty Free Shop – small, “diutay” in Bisaya.

Get the drift?

Kumakain ng apoy, nag­ba-ballet sa nagbabagang tingga, galing sa cueva vaca – all with sexual ref­erence.

Must credit the late Jay­jay (Justo C. Justo) for those naughty terms.

Jayjay, a proud Waray, popularized them in his column in The Sun, pre- Martial Law daily which started the use of Taglish.

