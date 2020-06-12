Enjoy yourself

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

*

JUST A THOUGHT: “When we know that everything has two sides, let us look at the bright side only.” – Mahatma Gandhi

*

ENJOY YOURSELF: In the midst of a busy lifestyle, coping with the demands of work, maintaining a career, raising a family, providing a bright future for our children, how does one find time to enjoy one­self?

How often do we hear people say, I’m sorry I don’t have the time to meet with you,’’ or “My schedule is full.’’

Many of us have delayed meeting up with old friends until we are shocked one day that one of them has passed. We have missed out on precious moments of enjoying our friend’s company.

Enjoying oneself need not be expensive. It de­mands only one basic in­gredient, and that is time.

Time to stop and smell the flowers. Time to (better yet) grow them.

*

BAREFOOT ON THE GROUND: Time to go barefoot and walk on the ground. It’s called earthing, and it’s good for the body, providing it raw energy.

Earthing, according to Clint Ober, who developed this idea, is simply walking barefoot, grounding one’s body to the earth.

Dr. James Oschman, an expert in the field of energy medicine, says that when your feet are grounded, there occurs a swift trans­fer of free electrons from the earth into your body. These free electrons are said to be the most potent antioxidants ever.

Grounding is also a good time to be silly and child-like.

Find time to indulge in what makes you happy, delighted, fulfilled. It can range from anything sim­ple to something offbeat or radical.

Whatever it is that gives you joy, delight or happi­ness, enjoy yourself.

Remember: Joy is the root word of enjoy.

