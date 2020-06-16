Several NFL players positive for coronavirus

Several Dallas Cowboys players, including star Ezekiel Elliott, and Houston Texans, were recently tested positive for Covid-19, announced Monday NFL Network, the official site of the professional football league.

Elliott’s agent added to the media that the running back “felt good”.

The Cowboys refused to confirm the information.

“Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of our employees,” the franchise said in a statement.

According to the NFL Network, none of the players tested positive has returned to their club premises since their recent reopening.

Although the NFL coaches have been allowed to return to their team’s facilities, the players still cannot do so and must train individually, remotely until June 26.

The NFL and the players’ union (NFLPA) are in talks to determine the health protocols governing the reopening of training camps, which should take place next month. The start of the season is still scheduled for September 10.

Other NFL members have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent months, including Denver Broncos star Von Miller and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. (AFP)

