UAAP intends to stage full calendar in coming season

By Kristel Satumbaga

Despite the impact of coronavirus, the UAAP is still intends to stage a full calendar schedule for the 83rd season which it planned to hold early next year.

While the league has to wait on government directives, UAAP Executive Director Rebo Saguisag said they have to “give higher standards for our student-athletes.”

“We have an obligation to these athletes and right now, we’re just doing our best on laying down plans on how to make it work,” said Saguisag in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum held online.

The league is leaning towards starting the season in the first quarter of 2021, squeezing in all 15 sports in a “Southeast Asian Games-style” where all events are being held simultaneously.

“The scenario is we want all events to happen,” said UAAP Season 82 President Em Fernandez of Ateneo. “That’s the idea, dahil pwede naman talaga siyang pagsabay-sabayin, of course except for the team events.”

Another plan is to hold the centerpiece and crowd-drawing sports like basketball and volleyball inside a smaller venue without an audience.

At the moment, the league is monitoring the government protocols not only in holding sporting events but also on the school calendar year.

“Because at the end of the day, these are enrolled students,” Fernandez said.

“Once nag-start na ang school year, be it online or face-to-face, then we can fully talk about it.”

Meanwhile, Fernandez said they are preparing for the closing ceremonies presentation and turnover rites to next season’s host De La Salle.

Host Ateneo is looking at a two-hour recorded show where it will highlight events that haven’t finished.

“They are still part of Season 82. We want to have a special portion for that,” Fernandez said.

The league cancelled Season 82 last April due to the pandemic, affecting sports such as volleyball, football, baseball, softball, athletics, tennis, 3×3 basketball.

