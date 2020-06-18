Couple shot to death in rented house

A couple was shot to death right inside their rented house in Caloocan City early Thursday morning.

Police said unidentified gunmen barged into the house of the victims, Alfie Hingabay and Mona Zafe, in Barangay 176, Bagong Silang around 1 a.m. and shot them in the head.

Initial investigation conducted by Barugo Police Station showed that the assailants forcibly entered the victims’ house by removing their door.

The landlady of the victims said she was roused from sleep after hearing the gunmen broke the door and fired several shots.

She added that the couple had just moved in two months ago and were not usually at home, so she did not know the source of living of the victims. (Joseph Pedrajas)

