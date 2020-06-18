Rizal, kuripot?

BY KIM ATIENZA

*

TODAY, June 19, is the birthday of our national hero, Jose Rizal.

Here’s a peek into Rizal’s character as revealed by Ambeth Ocampo in a little story about his ways with money. Rizal was stingy, or so Ambeth writes in his book, “Rizal Without the Overcoat.”

One time, while still living in Europe, Rizal was invited to a potluck New Year’s party. Rizal was tasked to pay for the drinks.

He did party with the rest of the Filipinos, but he did not like the idea of supplying the drinks.

When he was about to leave, he announced that he was collecting everyone’s share. He then passed his hat around to the surprise of everybody.

Rizal was kuripot. He was both proud and seri­ous about it.

*

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): Rizal is consid­ered the Father of Philip­pine Comics. He made some humorous drawings while living in Germany.

In November 1895, dur­ing his exile in Dapitan, he drew a cartoon in four frames with text that was supposed to be funny.

*

DID YOU KNOW: The Jap­anese introduced duck breeding in the Philip­pines?

The altar at the Holy Ro­sary Cathedral in Dipolog City was designed by Dr. Jose Rizal? The cathedral was erected by Spanish friars in 1895.

The Rizal Shrine in Dapi­tan City sits on the original estate purchased by Rizal during his exile there from 1892 to 1896?

