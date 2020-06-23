Army officer killed, 9 others hurt in clash with ASG

BY NONOY LACSON

*

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A junior officer of the Philippine Army (PA) was killed while nine other soldiers were wounded when they encountered a number of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) gunmen in a remote village in Patikul, Sulu.

Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WestMinCom) commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said troops from 32nd Infantry Battalion (IB) were conducting operations when they chanced upon undetermined number of ASG at Sitio Tubig Bukayon, Barangay Pansul in Patikul, Sulu at about 12:35 p.m., Monday.

Firefight immediately ensued between the soldiers and the ASG that killed on the spot Army 1Lt Ryan Lou G Retener and wounded Sgt. Lito P. Nuevo Jr., Private First Class (PFC) Harold Kim B. Sagante, PFC J-R E Sebastian, PFC Danar J Berganio, Pvt. Jan P. Maligaya, Pvt. Zyrus L. Wayas, Pvt Arthur D. De Leon, Pvt Raffy C. Santillan, and Pvt. Jerric D Nantes.

The wounded Army soldiers were immediately transported to Camp General Teodulfo Bautista Hospital (CGTBH) in Jolo, Sulu for treatment of bullet wounds.

The soldiers were all members of the 32nd IB, a component battalion of the 11th Infantry Division stationed in Sulu province.

Sobejana failed to report as to the number of fatalities and wounded the ASG had suffered during the encounter but blood stains were seen by the soldiers at the encounter site, an indication that some of the bandits were wounded or killed.

